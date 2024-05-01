Fenerbahce vs Monaco prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 164,5 Odds: 1.87 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 1, Fenerbahce - Monaco will play their third Euroleague game. Dailysports experts offer their prediction for this battle.

Fenerbahce

The Turkish club played well in the regular season of the Euroleague, but gave out a weak ending, losing three out of four games, as a result, they barely took sixth place. In the first playoff game against Monaco, Fenerbahçe managed to pull out a 95-91 overtime win. There were great chances to win the second game, but the last quarter was a failure.

The team is comfortably in second place in the Turkish league, with only Efes above them, and the fate of the championship will be decided in the playoffs. Two players have to miss the upcoming battle due to injuries.

Monaco

The Monegasques looked good in the regular season, finishing in third place, only behind second place on extra points. The home games against Fenerbahçe were tough; in the first game, Monaco led by 9 points in the fourth quarter, but eventually lost in overtime. The situation was different in the second game, where the club was trailing by 9 points before the start of the fourth quarter, but made a comeback and pulled out the win.

It will definitely be tough in Turkey, but it's realistic to get past such a strong and experienced opponent. Monaco has no personnel losses.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Both matches of the series were fought hard, so the score 1:1, looks fair, the whole fight is still ahead.

Fenerbahçe is one of the best home teams in the Euroleague following the regular season, with 15 wins and two losses.

Monaco is solid on the road, with 10 wins in 17 meetings.

Fenerbahce vs Monaco Prediction

In the third match of the series Fenerbahce is quoted as the favorite, this is due to the factor of its parquet. Of course, Monaco will play to win away, otherwise the next round will not pass. We expect from the rivals another tense and productive match, bet on a total of more than 164.5 points.