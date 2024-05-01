RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Fenerbahce vs Monaco prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Fenerbahce vs Monaco prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Fenerbahce vs Monaco prediction Photo: https://www.eurohoops.net/ Author unknown
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce
Euroleague Today, 13:45 Fenerbahce - Monaco
Istanbul, Ulker Sports Arena
Monaco Monaco
Prediction on game Total over 164,5
Odds: 1.87
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 1, Fenerbahce - Monaco will play their third Euroleague game. Dailysports experts offer their prediction for this battle.

Fenerbahce

The Turkish club played well in the regular season of the Euroleague, but gave out a weak ending, losing three out of four games, as a result, they barely took sixth place. In the first playoff game against Monaco, Fenerbahçe managed to pull out a 95-91 overtime win. There were great chances to win the second game, but the last quarter was a failure.

The team is comfortably in second place in the Turkish league, with only Efes above them, and the fate of the championship will be decided in the playoffs. Two players have to miss the upcoming battle due to injuries.

Monaco

The Monegasques looked good in the regular season, finishing in third place, only behind second place on extra points. The home games against Fenerbahçe were tough; in the first game, Monaco led by 9 points in the fourth quarter, but eventually lost in overtime. The situation was different in the second game, where the club was trailing by 9 points before the start of the fourth quarter, but made a comeback and pulled out the win.

It will definitely be tough in Turkey, but it's realistic to get past such a strong and experienced opponent. Monaco has no personnel losses.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Both matches of the series were fought hard, so the score 1:1, looks fair, the whole fight is still ahead.
  • Fenerbahçe is one of the best home teams in the Euroleague following the regular season, with 15 wins and two losses.
  • Monaco is solid on the road, with 10 wins in 17 meetings.

Fenerbahce vs Monaco Prediction

In the third match of the series Fenerbahce is quoted as the favorite, this is due to the factor of its parquet. Of course, Monaco will play to win away, otherwise the next round will not pass. We expect from the rivals another tense and productive match, bet on a total of more than 164.5 points.

Prediction on game Total over 164,5
Odds: 1.87
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins