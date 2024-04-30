RU RU
Main Predictions Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/BVB
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Champions League Today, 15:00 Borussia Dortmund - Paris Saint-Germain
Finished
1 : 0
International, Dortmund, Signal Iduna Park
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Niclas Fuellkrug
36’
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, Borussia Dortmund will host Paris Saint-Germain at their home ground. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, and will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Analysts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Borussia Dortmund

Die Schwarzgelben performed admirably during the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. They were grouped with PSG, Milan, and Newcastle United. Dortmund amassed 11 points in six matches, edging out Parisians and Milan by three points. In the round of 16, Dortmund faced PSV. The first leg, played in the Netherlands, ended in a 1-1 draw, but in the return leg, Dortmund secured a convincing 2-0 victory, advancing to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate score.

In the quarter-finals, Borussia faced Atlético Madrid. The matches between these teams were intriguing. The first leg in Madrid ended with a narrow 2-1 victory for Los Rojiblancos, but in Germany, Dortmund triumphed 4-2, heroically advancing to the semi-finals. At this stage, Die Schwarzgelben will take on PSG. In terms of form, they have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five matches – somewhat inconsistent results.

Paris Saint-Germain

As we know, Parisians also competed in the same group as Borussia Dortmund. They accumulated eight points in six matches and only edged past Milan on additional criteria to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage. In the first stage, PSG faced Real Sociedad. They comfortably defeated their opponents over two legs with a combined score of 4-1. In the quarter-finals, PSG faced a real challenge in Barcelona.

In the first leg at the Parc des Princes, the Catalans unexpectedly defeated the French side 3-2. In the return leg, Barcelona scored first, but then PSG capitalized on a red card received by Barcelona's central defender. PSG scored four goals and advanced to the semi-finals with a 6-4 aggregate score. PSG's form is slightly better, with one loss, one draw, and three wins in their last five matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the most recent head-to-head match, which took place at Borussia Dortmund's stadium, the score was 1-1.
  • In their last 11 away matches, PSG has won ten. Additionally, they have scored at least one goal in their last five away matches.
  • In the tournament, Borussia Dortmund averages 2 goals scored per game and concedes 1.1. PSG scores an average of 2.4 goals and concedes 1.

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction

This match is of utmost importance as it is the UEFA Champions League semi-final, and both Borussia Dortmund and PSG will undoubtedly seek to gain an advantage in this game before the return leg. It's challenging to determine the clear favorite or predict the outcome, but in my opinion, the match will be high-scoring. My prediction is that the total goals scored in the match will exceed three, with odds of 1.78.

