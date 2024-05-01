Surprisingly. Atlético is ready to sell primary goalkeeper and already found a replacement for him

Atlético Madrid is planning a significant overhaul of their squad this summer. According to AS, the club is considering the possibility of parting ways with their long-serving goalkeeper, Jan Oblak.

It's noted that the 31-year-old Oblak has lost his untouchable status, and Atlético may entertain offers for the goalkeeper and consider them.

One of the factors behind the club's decision is that the Slovenian receives one of the highest salaries in the current team: ten million euros per year. He is under contract until 2028, and his market value is estimated at 30 million euros. The buyout clause for the goalkeeper is set at 120 million.

In the current season, Oblak has played 49 matches for the Madrid side in all competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets.

It's reported that as a replacement, the Madrid club is considering Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Due to financial difficulties, the "bats" may agree to sell the Georgian for 25 million euros.