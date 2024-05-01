The leader of Real Madrid rejected a "lucrative offer" from Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid's midfield maestro Toni Kroos received an offer from representatives of Saudi Arabia.

However, as reported by Nicolo Schira, the German declined a "very lucrative offer" from a Saudi club. The journalist adds that Toni Kroos is prepared to extend his contract with Real Madrid until 2025. It's worth noting that his current agreement with the Whites is set to expire in June of this year.

Recall that on July 17, 2014, following Germany's World Cup triumph, Kroos, who featured in all matches of the tournament for the eventual world champions, signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid. The transfer fee was not disclosed but was estimated to be between €24-30 million.

He immediately became a mainstay in the starting lineup for the Spanish powerhouse and from 2015 to 2018 was a key contributor to their unprecedented success, helping the Whites clinch the UEFA Champions League trophy three times in a row.

On Tuesday, April 30th, the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid took place. The match was held at the Allianz Arena. Analysts highly praised Toni Kroos' performance, as the German was named the man of the match, according to experts.

Additionally, Real Madrid is close to extending the contract of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The parties are in the final stages of negotiations for a new deal.