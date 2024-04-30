Toni Kroos' performance. Bayern Munich - Real Madrid: Player Ratings

On Tuesday, April 30th, the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final took place between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. This encounter unfolded at the Allianz Arena.

The Munich side started the match better, but it was the Creamy Whites who took the lead first. Vinícius Júnior scored a goal from a splendid assist by Toni Kroos. After the break, Bayern quickly turned the match on its head. Leroy Sané pierced the Madrid goalkeeper's defenses in the 54th minute, and three minutes later, Harry Kane converted a penalty to put Bayern ahead. Vinicius put the finishing touch on the match by scoring a penalty and completing a brace a few minutes before the end of the game.

Analysts praised Toni Kroos' performance, with the German being named the player of the match according to experts. Harry Kane received the highest ratings among the Bayern players.