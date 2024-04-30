Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

In the second UEFA Champions League semi-final match, Borussia Dortmund will face PSG at home. DailySports has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this encounter.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: what to know about the match?

Borussia Dortmund faced PSG in the same UEFA Champions League group. The German side topped the table with 11 points in six matches, edging out Parisians and Milan by three points. In the knockout stage, Dortmund first met PSV and advanced 3-1 on aggregate. In the quarter-finals, they battled against Atlético Madrid. After losing 1-2 in Madrid, they bounced back with a 4-2 victory in Germany.

PSG had a tough time progressing from the UEFA Champions League group stage. They finished second but edged out Milan on tiebreakers. In the round of 16, they easily defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate. In the quarter-finals, PSG faced a real challenge against Barcelona. After a 2-3 defeat in the first leg, they secured a 4-1 victory away from home.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: where to watch the match online

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Borussia Dortmund and PSG will take place on Wednesday, May 1, starting at 9:00 PM Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: