Yesterday, Bayern Munich played to a 2:2 draw in their home leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Forward Harry Kane scored one of the goals against the Madrid side, converting a penalty. This goal marked the eighth for the Englishman in the Champions League this season.

As reported by the statistical portal Opta, Kane has been directly involved in 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League this season (eight goals, three assists). This performance stands as the best among English players in a single campaign.

11 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League this season (eight goals, three assists); the most ever by an English player in a single campaign in the competition. Reliable.

The 30-year-old forward surpassed the likes of David Beckham (1998/99 season) and Steven Gerrard (2007/08), who both accumulated 10 points through a combination of goals and assists.

In total, this season, the striker has scored 43 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 matches across all competitions.

The second leg between Bayern and Real will take place in Madrid next Wednesday, May 8th.