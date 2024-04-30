Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2024 by Jason Collins

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The main soccer event on May 1, Borussia Dortmund - PSG will meet, the clubs will play their first semifinal battle.

Borussia Dortmund

For the “bumblebees” Champions League is the most successful tournament this season, in the national cup the team has not achieved anything, there are problems in the championship. Borussia is likely to finish outside the top-4 of the Bundesliga, as they are fifth, 5 points behind the first quartet, with only three rounds left to play. The key in the battle for the top four was the last match, in which Dortmund lost away to direct rival Leipzig - 1:4.

In the Champions League Borussia was able to win the “group of death” and then passed such rivals as PSV and Atletico Madrid, it will be difficult to get through to the final, although the Parisians are not without sin.

PSG

Last week, PSG formalized an early championship in Ligue 1, a draw at home against modest Le Havre - 3:3 was enough for this. There is a chance to make a “golden double”, but we need to beat Lyon in the French Cup final. The main goal of the club, to take in the Champions League, because just in the domestic arena there is no serious competition.

In the playoffs Luis Enrique's wards knocked Real Sociedad and Barcelona out of the fight, so in the pairing with Borussia will be the favorite. For Mbappe, winning such a coveted European Cup would be a handsome exit from the club.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Long to remember the last face-to-face meetings of the teams will not have to remember, because they played each other this season in the Champions League group, PSG won at home 2:0, and played 1:1 away, but the quartet was won by Borussia.

“The Bumblebees have yet to lose at home this Champions League season.

PSG has scored at least three goals in the last four matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Prediction

Initially, the guests had a slight advantage in this pair, but now the teams' chances of success are about equal. Parisians play more stable, although it is still realistic to pass them. We believe that the match will be interesting, and will take place on the opposite course, we consider a bet on a total of more than 3 goals promising.