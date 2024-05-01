Tottenham has suffered the loss of yet another player for the remainder of the season

London's Tottenham has lost yet another player for the remainder of the season.

Defender Ben Davies sustained an injury in Sunday's match against Arsenal (2:3). According to the club's press service, the season is over for the defender.

In this campaign, the 31-year-old Welsh center-back has participated in 19 matches across all competitions, scoring 1 goal. In total, he has played for 1266 minutes on the field.

It was previously announced that this season, Ange Postecoglou would no longer be able to count on forward Timo Werner.

Tottenham is battling with Aston Villa for the 4th spot, trailing by seven points but with two fewer matches played. On May 2nd, the London team will face Chelsea in a city derby.

Until the end of the season, Tottenham will also play against Liverpool, Burnley, Manchester City, and Sheffield United.