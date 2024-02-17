A fine of €6,000 and a ban on visiting for 12 months. Consequences of a Rayo Vallecano fan's antics

During the 23rd round of the Spanish La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla, an unpleasant incident occurred when a Rayo Vallecano fan decided to jab his finger directly into the gluteus of Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos.

Following the incident, the spectator and his companions displayed a facetious attitude towards the player's protests. As a result of these events, both Rayo and Sevilla issued official statements condemning the incident. Furthermore, La Liga announced its intention to file a complaint against the perpetrator of the attack with the prosecutor's office for juvenile affairs.

The Permanent Commission of the State Commission for Combating Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sports has agreed to propose a fine of €6000 and a 12-month ban on access to sports facilities for underage fans.

Ocampos hopes that this will be the last time such an act is observed on the football field: