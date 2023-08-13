Zorya won the first victory in the championship of Ukraine

В the 3rd round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Luhansk-based "Zorya" secured an away victory against Poltava's "Vorskla". The match took place in Poltava at the "Vorskla" stadium named after Alexey Butovsky and ended in favor of the visitors with a score of 2:1.

Early in the game, Eduardo Guerrero opened the scoring. In the middle of the second half, Felipe Rodriguez equalized the score. In the 78th minute, the winning goal was scored by Jordan.

With three points, "Zorya" moved up to 11th place in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. "Vorskla," with 0 points, dropped to the last, 16th place.

"Vorskla" Poltava - "Zorya" Luhansk - 1:2 (0:1, 1:1)

Goals: Guerrero, 4 - 0:1, Felipe, 67 - 1:1, Jordan, 78 - 1:2

Yellow cards: Sklyar, 47, Pavlyuk, 54, Chelyadin, 59 - Voloshin, 56

"Vorskla": Isenko - Santana (Khripchuk, 88), Chesnakov (Nesterenko, 46), Krupsky (Chelyadin, 46) - Batsula, Sklyar (Felipe, 65), Pavlyuk, Perduta - Kane, Yurchenko - Stepanyuk.

"Zorya": Turbaevsky - Vantukh, Batagov, Jordan, Snurnitsyn - Drishlyuk, Mishnev (Michin, 85) - Antyukh (Churko, 85), Voloshin (Alefirenko, 63), Kiryukhantsev - Guerrero.