PSV has clinched the Eredivisie title for the 25th time in its history
Football news Today, 09:27
Photo: https://twitter.com/PSV
On Sunday, May 5th, PSV played their 32nd Eredivisie match against Sparta Rotterdam.
The Eindhoven team conceded a goal in the eighth minute, but within seven minutes, they turned the tide of the match, scoring two goals. However, PSV conceded again in the 29th minute. In the second half, Eindhoven settled any doubts about the winner. Goals in the 67th and 78th minutes ultimately secured the championship.
With two rounds remaining in the current Eredivisie season, PSV has a 12-point lead over their closest pursuer. Thus, the Eindhoven team has already guaranteed themselves the Dutch championship title.
For PSV, this is their 25th title in history, placing them second in Eredivisie championships, behind only Ajax (36).
