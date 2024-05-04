RU RU
Heidenheim vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024

Heidenheim vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024

Jason Collins
FC Heidenheim vs Mainz 05 prediction Photo: https://dynamo.kiev.ua/ Author unknown
FC Heidenheim FC Heidenheim
Bundesliga Germany 05 may 2024, 13:30 FC Heidenheim - Mainz 05
-
- : -
Germany, Heidenheim, Voith-Arena
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On May 5, their meeting in the Bundesliga will be held Heidenheim - Mainz. Dailysports experts have prepared a detailed prediction for the upcoming battle.

Heidenheim

Heidenheim's debut in the elite was successful, the team is 11th in the championship, the gap from the departure zone is 9 points, to lose such a handicap in three rounds is unrealistic, because it is necessary that the three pursuers did not lose at all in the end. The club can even dream about the European Cup, because the gap from seventh place is only three points, although it is hard to believe in such a thing.

In the last round Heidenheim defeated away Darmstadt with a score of 1:0, and the only goal was scored in the last minute of the main time. The team is in good form, as they have lost just once in six games. Injuries will not allow six players to play.

Mainz

The fate of Mainz is now in the hands of the club, because the team is 16th in the championship, the gap from the passing 15th place is two points. The desire to stay in the elite is noticeable, because the series without defeat reached six matches, during this period managed to score 12 points. In the last round Mainz missed a victory against Cologne in the offset time, the opponent equalized at 90+5 minutes - 1:1.

The team is now clearly on the move, so has a good chance to keep a place in the Bundesliga. It is desirable to avoid transition meetings, because a strong opponent may come across.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • The battle of the first round ended with an away win Heidenheim with a score of 1:0, the guests scored a quick goal, and then kept the advantage, although the opponent seriously pressed.
  • Heidenheim won only one victory in seven home meetings.
  • Mainz has never won away, 8 draws and 7 defeats.

Heidenheim vs Mainz Prediction

Initially a slight favorite was Heidenheim, although now the preponderance is on the side of Mainz. We should expect a difficult and unpredictable match, which can end with any outcome. A bet on a total of less than 3 goals looks passable here.

