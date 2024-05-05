Manchester United interested in buying midfielder Crystal Palace

Manchester United are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Oliseh, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils remain one of several clubs that continue to monitor the French footballer. By the way, this summer, Oliseh's contract will have a £60 million release clause. INEOS employees are already monitoring him, well informed about all the details, but also aware of the competition. He is one of the names that continues to be monitored.

As a reminder, Manchester United is currently in talks with Getafe about the possibility of a second loan deal for Mason Greenwood. However, the club would prefer a permanent transfer.

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag said that they were monitoring Barcelona midfielder Frankie De Jong. The reasons for the failure to sign the current Bayern Munich player were disclosed by Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag himself.