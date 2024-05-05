RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Manchester United interested in buying midfielder Crystal Palace

Manchester United interested in buying midfielder Crystal Palace

Football news Today, 10:09
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Manchester United interested in buying midfielder Crystal Palace Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Manchester United are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Oliseh, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils remain one of several clubs that continue to monitor the French footballer. By the way, this summer, Oliseh's contract will have a £60 million release clause. INEOS employees are already monitoring him, well informed about all the details, but also aware of the competition. He is one of the names that continues to be monitored.

As a reminder, Manchester United is currently in talks with Getafe about the possibility of a second loan deal for Mason Greenwood. However, the club would prefer a permanent transfer.

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag said that they were monitoring Barcelona midfielder Frankie De Jong. The reasons for the failure to sign the current Bayern Munich player were disclosed by Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag himself.

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Today, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news Today, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news Yesterday, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news 02 may 2024, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Today, 13:25 Tottenham endured their fourth consecutive loss, almost extinguishing their hopes for a top-four Football news Today, 13:24 Bayer crushed Eintracht and equaled Benfica's absolute record Football news Today, 13:15 Terrible final. A PSV fan lost fingers due to pyrotechnics before his team's golden match Football news Today, 12:34 Milan's star defender shows no interest in moving to Bayern Munich Football news Today, 12:11 The Director of Borussia Dortmund commented on Jadon Sancho's future at the club Boxing News Today, 11:48 "I'm the best fighter right now". Canelo commented on his latest triumphant title defense Football news Today, 11:13 David Moyes set a anti-record in the Premier League after the match against Chelsea Football news Today, 10:56 The European Cups are getting closer. Chelsea defeat West Ham at home Football news Today, 10:48 He has not played since February. Chelsea's star midfielder returns to the pitch after injury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Roma vs Juventus prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Sevilla vs Granada prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Boxing 06 may 2024 Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Dnipro-1 vs Kryvbas prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Veres vs Minaj prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024