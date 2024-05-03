The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has confirmed that they were monitoring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. During a pre-match press conference, the coach confirmed the information that the Red Devils wanted to purchase the Dutch midfielder in the summer of 2022. However, in recent years, United has not always been able to acquire the players they desired.

"Yes, De Jong and Casemiro would complement each other. But in the last decade and during this period, we haven't always been able to get the players we wanted. You have to agree with that," stated Erik ten Hag.

Last summer, Manchester United was in search of a forward, and initially, the Red Devils' attention was on Tottenham striker Harry Kane. However, soon after, Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta joined Old Trafford instead.

The reasons for the failure to sign the current Bayern Munich player were disclosed by Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag himself.