Roma vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024

Serie A Italy 05 may 2024, 14:45 Roma - Juventus
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
In the central match of the 35th round of Serie A, Roma and Juventus will meet. Dailysports experts have compiled their variant of prediction for this interesting battle.

Roma

For the Romans this season can be both a good and a failure, everything will depend on the end. While the team is fifth in Serie A, this position also gives the right to play in the Champions League, as the federation received an additional ticket for a successful season. Atalanta are breathing down their necks, trailing by two points, but the rival has a game in hand. In the last round, the “wolves” drew away with Napoli - 2:2.

In the middle of the week, Roma played their first Europa League semifinal game against powerful Bayer at home, losing 0:2, now it will be incredibly difficult to win back, the road to the final is almost closed, you need to be sure to finish in the top five of the championship.

Juventus

The club “Old Signora” is still third in the championship, the team was enough for about half a season to fight for the title. Now Juventus does not look motivated, as evidenced by a series of three consecutive draws. In the last round, Torino played a draw at home against direct rival Milan - 0:0.

Juve will have a chance to win the Italian Cup, on May 15 will have to play in the final of the tournament against a strong Atalanta. Given the tournament position, the team should not fall out of the Champions League zone, although a place in the top five is not yet guaranteed.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The battle of the first round of these teams, ended with a home victory of Juventus with a score of 1:0.
  • In 5 face-to-face meetings out of the last six scored less than three goals.
  • Roma has 11 wins, 3 defeats and the same number of draws at home in this championship.
  • Juventus does not win away, in Serie A for six matches in a row.

Roma vs Juventus Prediction

In a match with a beautiful poster bookmakers did not dare to single out the favorite, in terms of tournament victory is more necessary to the Romans, but Juventus will certainly not do charity. We risk to bet on the success of the home team with a zero forfeit, it also makes sense to consider the option with a draw total.

