Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

On May 5, Rayo Vallecano - Almeria will hold their meeting in the Examples. Prediction for the match of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Rayo Vallecano

“Giants” last season looked interesting, so the team was even expected to fight for the European Cup. They failed to compete in the championship, the team is only 15th in the standings, while the gap from the departure zone is solid, as much as 8 points. The club in the last round failed in the away against Villarreal, losing with a score of 0:3, so the series of four matches without defeat was interrupted, for this segment managed to score 8 points. In the battle against a hopeless outsider “giants” need to play exclusively for victory.

Almeria

This season, Almeria became the first team to be officially relegated to Segundo, although there are five matches left to play, there is not even a theoretical chance of salvation. It is not difficult to guess that the club goes last in the standings with only 14 points. In the last round was another defeat, this time lost on their field to Getafe with a score of 1:3.

Of course, the players want this nightmare to end quickly, no one wants to be in the role of a hopeless outsider. The remaining matches are an opportunity to gain valuable experience in the strongest Spanish division.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Rayo Vallecano in a face-to-face meeting of the first round managed to win an away victory with a score of 2:0, both goals were scored from penalties in the first half.

“Giants” are not impressive in home meetings, but do not lose on their field five matches in a row.

Almeria have just one away win, while there have been 12 defeats and three draws.

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Prediction

Some crazy motivation in the rivals will not be, although Rayo Vallecano is quoted as the obvious favorite of this pair. The hosts will play to win, to break away from the relegation zone. Almeria just play out the championship, although they can create problems. Let's bet here on a clean win for the Giants.