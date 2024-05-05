"I'm the best fighter right now". Canelo commented on his latest triumphant title defense

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight world champion, successfully defended his title by defeating his compatriot Jaime Munguia on the night of May 4th to 5th.

"Canelo" maintained an advantage throughout the bout, yet the fight extended all twelve rounds, requiring judges to determine the winner. The referees unanimously awarded the victory to the reigning champion.

"I'm very proud that all the Mexicans are here watching us. He's a great fighter. He's strong, he's smart. But he's a little slow. I can see every punch. Sometimes he got me because I get so confident. I did really good and I feel proud about it. I'm the best fighter right now for sure." said Alvarez ESPN.

This marked Alvarez's fourth successful title defense. Last year, he also secured victories by unanimous decision over Jermell Charlo and John Ryder.

