Sevilla vs Granada prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

The 34th round of La Liga will conclude with a match at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, where the local Sevilla will host Granada. Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Sevilla

In the previous season of La Liga, the Nervionenses finished only 12th, yet they managed to compensate for this disappointment by clinching victory in the Europa League. In the current season, under the management of Kike Sanchez Flores, Sevilla continues to linger in La Liga, currently occupying the 13th position after 33 rounds. They have a comfortable 12-point cushion above the relegation zone, which has notably increased due to positive results in the last four matches, including victories over Getafe (away - 1:0), Las Palmas (away - 2:0), and Mallorca (home - 2:1), as well as a draw against Real Betis in the previous round - 1:1.

Granada

The Nasrids are fighting for survival in the top division and currently sit second from bottom in the league table with 21 points. They are ten points adrift from the safety of the 17th position, but counting Granada out prematurely would be unwise. In recent rounds, the Nasrids have shown significant improvement, securing seven points in three matches. In their last home game, Granada convincingly defeated Osasuna 3:0, following an away draw with Athletic Bilbao and a home victory against Alaves. Clearly, they've been accumulating points against non-struggling opponents!

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Sevilla defeated Granada in the first round with a score of 3:0.

In three out of the last five matches, the bet on "Total over 2.5" was successful.

Sevilla has won their last four home matches against this opponent.

Sevilla vs Granada Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team, with the odds for Sevilla's victory around 1.79, which is quite intriguing. It's evident that Granada is being approached with caution. But is it warranted? Granada has only secured three points away from home, without a single victory. Our bet is "Sevilla to win."