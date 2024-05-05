The Director of Borussia Dortmund commented on Jadon Sancho's future at the club

The sporting director of Borussia Dortmund, Sebastian Kehl, has commented on Jadon Sancho's future at the club.

Kehl affirmed Dortmund's desire to retain the player for the upcoming season, despite his ownership rights belonging to Manchester United.

"We will do everything possible to keep Jadon Sancho here. However, Manchester United also recognizes his current performance level. Perhaps they also want to sell him at a profit or bring him back... So let's see," Kehl told Welt.

Earlier reports suggested that the only condition for Sancho's return to Old Trafford would be the dismissal of Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag. Alternatively, the Englishman would have to apologize to the coach for criticism directed towards him.

Since his return to Borussia Dortmund, the English winger has participated in 17 matches for the club, scoring three goals and providing two assists.