The condition under which Sancho will return to Manchester United is known

The condition under which Sancho will return to Manchester United is known

Football news Today, 09:50
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
The condition under which Sancho will return to Manchester United is known

Manchester United winger Jaydon Sancho will spend the rest of the season at Borussia Dortmund due to a conflict with the Red Devils' coach Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old winger's return to Manchester is unlikely. According to Football Insider, Sancho could return to the first team of the Red Devils, but only if ten Hag is fired.

Recall that in early September, the winger had a public spat with his mentor when the latter claimed that Sancho was not in the squad due to his poor performance in training.

Jadon, on the other hand, dismissed the claims, saying that he has "been a scapegoat for a long time" and he gives his best in training.

Soon ten Hag said that the way back to the main team for Sancho is very simple - to publicly apologize, which the winger has not yet done.

