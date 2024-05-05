Milan's star defender shows no interest in moving to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has identified Milan's left-back, Theo Hernandez, as one of their top transfer targets for the summer. The German club was reportedly willing to pay around 60-70 million euros for the French footballer.

However, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the French international has shown no interest in moving to Munich, making the transfer unlikely.

Previously, it was reported that Milan intended to offer Hernandez a new contract with improved terms. However, the club and the player failed to reach an agreement on this matter. Consequently, the Rossoneri are open to considering offers for the player in the summer, but only for a substantial fee.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Hernandez has scored 5 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 matches for the Rossoneri. The Frenchman has been playing for the Italian club since 2019. Milan paid about 22 million euros for the player to Real Madrid.