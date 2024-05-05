The third in history. Chelsea winger achieves a unique Premier League record

On Sunday, May 5th, Chelsea played their 36th match of the English Premier League against West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

In the first half alone, the scoreboard showed 3-0 in favor of the home team. The first goal of the game was scored by Chelsea's current season leader, Cole Palmer, in the 15th minute. He became only the third player in Premier League history to score over 30 goals in a single season before the age of 21. Currently, the winger has 21 goals and nine assists.

🔵✨ Cole Palmer has become only the third player in Premier League history to reach 30+ goal involvements in a single season while aged 21 or younger.



21 goals, 9 assists. pic.twitter.com/cUSGGwK1N8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2024

Incidentally, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher leads all players in the league for assists in matches against the "big six" Premier League teams.