Football news Today, 11:13
David Moyes set a anti-record in the Premier League after the match against Chelsea Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham suffered a devastating defeat against Chelsea in the London derby in the 36th round of the Premier League. The "Pensioners" crushed their opponents with a score of 5:0.

Following this match, the "Hammers" have now conceded 70 goals in the current Premier League campaign. Never before has a team under the guidance of David Moyes conceded so many goals in a single season of the championship.

The previous unwanted record for the team under the English specialist was 69 goals conceded by Sunderland in the 2016/17 season.

It is worth noting that this is not the first personal unwanted record for the coach this season. The previous one was set after the match against Crystal Palace in April.

In the Premier League, the 60-year-old Moyes has managed Everton, Manchester United, and Sunderland. This is his second stint at West Ham. The Scottish coach's highest achievements in his coaching career include winning the FA Community Shield with Manchester United and triumphing in the EFL Trophy with the "Hammers" in 2023.

West Ham currently sits in ninth place in the English Premier League table after 36 rounds.

