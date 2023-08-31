Zinchenko named the most difficult opponent in his career

RU RU NG NG
During an interview on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel, Ukrainian defender of Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko answered the question about the most difficult opponent for him, against whom he had to play during his career.

According to the football player of the Ukrainian national team, such a player is Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

“He is very sharp, fast and strong. He is able to move in any direction - left and right. You can never predict what he's going to do. If you give him space and he gets there, then it becomes very difficult to stop him, ”the Gunners defender said.

Recall that Zinchenko moved to Arsenal in July 2022, and his contract with the club runs until 2026. Prior to that, he represented another English grand - Manchester City.

In the current season of the championship of England, Zinchenko appeared on the field in two matches, but did not mark effective actions.

Last season, Zinchenko helped Arsenal finish second in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League group stage.

