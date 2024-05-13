Is it time to retire? Turkish club bid farewell to Ronaldo's former team-mate

Luis Nani, the European champion with Portugal and Champions League winner with Manchester United, has not been able to find a permanent home since leaving Manchester United.

Thus, after leaving Manchester United in 2015, the Portuguese has already changed seven clubs and in the summer of 2023 signed a contract with Turkish Adana Demirspor, signing a contract for one season. However, the agreement of the 37-year-old winger with the club by agreement of the parties was terminated a month and a half before its end.

In the Turkish team Nani played 34 matches, in which he scored four goals and gave three assists, but he is better known for his performances for Sporting and Manchester United, and it was in the English team that the Portuguese achieved the most high-profile achievements in 2007-2014.