After the refusal of several coaches, Bayern made a surprising decision

The uncertainty regarding the next head coach of Bayern Munich continues to escalate.

According to Bild, the previous coach with whom Bayern failed to reach an agreement is Oliver Glasner, who recently started working with Crystal Palace. Munich offered £18 million for him, but Crystal Palace demanded £100 million.

As a result, Bayern was unable to reach agreements with Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick, and Glasner. There were no negotiations with other candidates whose names appeared in the media.

In light of this, as per Christian Falk's information, Bayern is discussing the possibility of Thomas Tuchel remaining as head coach for the next season, although all official figures, including Tuchel himself, had previously ruled out this option.

It's worth noting that at the end of this season, Bayern failed to win any titles for the first time in 11 years. They are currently in second place in the Bundesliga, and in the Champions League, they were defeated by Real Madrid in the semifinals. In the German Cup, Bayern suffered a sensational exit at the hands of Saarbrücken from the Third Division.