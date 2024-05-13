The Man City defender is unhappy with the team. He is ready to act decisively

Manchester City centre-back John Stones has lost Pep Guardiola's trust this season and is not often in the starting line-up of the reigning English champions, which obviously does not make the player happy.

He is frustrated that he is not getting much game time, being physically fit, which Football Insider believes could affect his position in the England squad, even though Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate considers him a key player.

The 29-year-old defender still has two years left on his contract, but it is possible that Stones could leave Manchester City this summer. In the current season, the player has played in only 27 games for the Citizens, spending 1769 minutes on the pitch. During this period of time, he managed to score a goal and give two assists.

Earlier we told you about the Manchester City player who may move to another Manchester club in the summer.