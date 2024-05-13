UEFA has named the referees for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals

UEFA has officially announced the referees who will officiate in the final matches of all three European cups for the 2023/24 season.

UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

Assistants: Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič (Slovenia)

4th Official: François Letexier (France)

Reserve AR: Cyril Mugnier (France)

VAR: Nejc Kajtazović (Slovenia)

Assistant VAR: Rade Obrenović (Slovenia)

VAR Support: Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)

UEFA Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Assistants: Vasile Florin Marinescu and Mihai Ovidiu Artene (both Romania)

4th Official: Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia)

Reserve AR: Branislav Hancko (Slovakia)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (Netherlands)

Assistant VAR: Catalin Popa (Romania)

VAR Support: Rob Dieperink (Netherlands)

UEFA Conference League: Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina

Referee: Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)

Assistants: Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro (both Portugal)

4th Official: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

Reserve AR: Mahbod Beigi (Sweden)

VAR: Tiago Martins (Portugal)

Assistant VAR: Christian Dingert (Germany)

VAR Support: Marco Fritz (Germany)

The UEFA Champions League final will take place in London at the legendary Wembley Stadium on June 1st. The decisive UEFA Europa League match will be held on May 22nd in Dublin, while the UEFA Conference League trophy will be contested on May 29th in Athens.