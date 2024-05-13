UEFA has named the referees for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals
Football news Today, 12:10
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
UEFA has officially announced the referees who will officiate in the final matches of all three European cups for the 2023/24 season.
UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)
- Assistants: Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič (Slovenia)
- 4th Official: François Letexier (France)
- Reserve AR: Cyril Mugnier (France)
- VAR: Nejc Kajtazović (Slovenia)
- Assistant VAR: Rade Obrenović (Slovenia)
- VAR Support: Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)
UEFA Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta
- Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)
- Assistants: Vasile Florin Marinescu and Mihai Ovidiu Artene (both Romania)
- 4th Official: Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia)
- Reserve AR: Branislav Hancko (Slovakia)
- VAR: Pol van Boekel (Netherlands)
- Assistant VAR: Catalin Popa (Romania)
- VAR Support: Rob Dieperink (Netherlands)
UEFA Conference League: Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina
- Referee: Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)
- Assistants: Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro (both Portugal)
- 4th Official: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)
- Reserve AR: Mahbod Beigi (Sweden)
- VAR: Tiago Martins (Portugal)
- Assistant VAR: Christian Dingert (Germany)
- VAR Support: Marco Fritz (Germany)
The UEFA Champions League final will take place in London at the legendary Wembley Stadium on June 1st. The decisive UEFA Europa League match will be held on May 22nd in Dublin, while the UEFA Conference League trophy will be contested on May 29th in Athens.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Boxing News Today, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Boxing News Today, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
Football news Today, 06:26 Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative
Hockey news Yesterday, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Yesterday, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:29 'Focused on one thing'. Southgate reacts to Manchester United links Tennis news Today, 11:27 The world number one reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rome in two sets Football news Today, 10:59 Man United ready to seek reinforcements from their implacable rival Boxing News Today, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Football news Today, 10:28 Milan have announced the departure of the legendary French forward Football news Today, 10:24 Navas will leave PSG in the summer. The legendary goalkeeper has many offers Football news Today, 09:59 One of the best coaches of the season in the EPL has extended his contract with his club Football news Today, 09:38 Crystal Palace put a crazy price tag on Bayern for their coach Football news Today, 09:30 The Oceanian national team is recruiting football players through announcements on Facebook Tennis news Today, 09:29 The Madrid Masters winner sensationally lost to a qualifier at the next tournament
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis 14 may 2024 Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024