Barcelona have set a condition to the suitors for their young talent

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati, despite his poor form, is in demand and there are clubs who want him, but the Blaugrana have one condition for all suitors.

The Catalans do not want to receive another player in return for him in the event of a transfer, and as El Nacional reports, are only prepared to consider cash offers. The latter should start with 30 million euros. Barcelona are not ready for less.

This is how Joan Laporta and company reacted to Atletico's offer, who were ready to swap Fati for Joao Felix. And although the Portuguese is a desirable player, but the exchange in Barcelona consider unacceptable.

Blame the difficult financial situation of the Catalan club, which is chasing every penny to get out of financial fair-play problems. But, Fati can go on loan and we have learnt that Sevilla wants to loan him.