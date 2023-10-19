Women's Champions League. All participants in the group stage are known
Football news Today, 00:04
Photo: UEFA Twitter
Late in the evening of October 18, 16 teams were identified that will take part in the group stage of the Women's Champions League of the 2023/2024 season.
The draw for the next stage of the tournament will take place on October 19.
There will be four groups in the group stage. They will include a team from each basket, which were formed according to the current rating:
- basket 1: Barcelona (Spain), Lyon (France), Bayern (Germany), Chelsea (England).
- basket 2: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), Real Madrid (Spain), Rosengård (Sweden).
- basket 3: St. Pölten (Austria), Benfica (Portugal), Häcken (Sweden), Roma (Italy).
- basket 4: Ajax (Netherlands), Paris (France), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Brann (Norway).
Group stage matches are scheduled for the period from November 14 to January 31. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinal stage.
The final game will take place in Bilbao, Spain, at the San Mames stadium. The Champions League final is expected to take place from May 24 to 26.
