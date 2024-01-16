RU RU NG NG
Will he keep his word? Mourinho promised to work in Saudi Arabia

Will he keep his word? Mourinho promised to work in Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 04:30
Will he keep his word? Mourinho promised to work in Saudi Arabia

On January 16, Jose Mourinho ceased to be the head coach of Roma, but during his time at the helm of the Roman team, he made a very notable statement.

In an interview with the Arabic program "Elhekayashow" in October 2023, he promised to work in Saudi Arabia:

"No one knows the future, but I believe I will work in Arabia. I don't know when, but I am sure I will definitely do it."

The Portuguese also noted that the rise in popularity of the Saudi league happened thanks to his equally famous compatriot:

"I think it's the effect of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the first to go there and changed perspectives. This is evident in the fact that players come not at the end of their careers but in the prime of their best years. The competition in Arabia is real."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been playing for Saudi club Al-Nassr since January 2023. During this time, he has scored 38 goals and provided 13 assists in 44 matches for the Arab team.

