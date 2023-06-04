Vorskla – Shakhtar – 2:1 (video review)

In the 30th round of the Ukrainian championship, Donetsk-based "Shakhtar" lost to Poltava's "Vorskla" with a score of 1:2.

The hosts secured victory with goals from Tauljant Seferi and Yevhen Pavlyuk. Artem Bondarenko scored the only goal for the visitors. It is worth noting that "Vorskla" played with ten men from the 73rd minute due to Igor Perduta's red card.

With 45 points, "Vorskla" secured fifth place in the Ukrainian Premier League standings and will participate in the qualifying tournament of the Conference League. "Shakhtar" finished in first place with 72 points.

"Vorskla" - "Shakhtar" - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Seferi, 37 (penalty) - 1:0, Pavlyuk, 50 - 2:0, Bondarenko, 80 - 2:1

"Vorskla": Isenko - Batsula, Kravets, Chesnakov, Perduta - Chelyadin (Felipe, 75), Pavlyuk - Seferi, Sklyar (Krupsky, 81), Kane (Ramirez, 90+3) - Stepanyuk.

"Shakhtar": Pyatov (Shevchenko, 62) - Topalov, Farina, Bondar, Gocholishvili (Kozyk, 83) - Dzhurasek - Kryskiv (Boryachuk, 62), Totovitsky (Toirov, 74), Bondarenko, Ocheretko (Glushchenko, 63) - Kelsi.

Red card: Perduta, 73.

Video review of the match