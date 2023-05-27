Vinicius will appear in court on racism charges

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Júnior will have to appear in court for a racism case.

It is a high-profile case against three men between the ages of 18 and 21 who have been detained on suspicion of committing racist crimes.

Vinicius was invited to appear before the Valencia Superior Court via videoconference as a victim.

Interestingly, Vinicius Júnior was recently subjected to new racist insults in a match against Valencia.