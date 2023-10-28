VIDEO. What a goal! Harry Kane scored in the Bundesliga from his own half of the pitch

English striker Harry Kane scored an outstanding goal in the match of the 9th round of the Bundesliga.

In the game against Darmstadt, things did not start easy for Bayern, as Josua Kimmich received a red card in the fourth minute. However, before the break, the opponent earned two red cards, so the first half "recordmaster" ended with an advantage of one player on the field. Nevertheless, before the start of the second half, the scoreboard was 0-0.

But in the second half, Bayern left no chance for Darmstadt: eight goals were scored against one of the Bundesliga outsiders.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick. His second goal in the game forward scored from his own half: he noticed that the goalkeeper went far out of the gate and decided to shoot from the center circle.

After the international break, Kane played three matches for Bayern and scored five goals in that time.