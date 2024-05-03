Maccabi Bnei Raina vs. Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Win Maccabi Haifa Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 4th, in the 6th round match of the Israeli Premier League championship round, Maccabi Bnei Raina will play at home against Maccabi Haifa. The game will commence at 19:00 Central European Time. The match analysis and betting predictions for this encounter have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Maccabi Bnei Raina

With 5 rounds remaining in the season, Maccabi Bnei Raina currently holds the fifth position and is no longer contending for a top-three finish. Nevertheless, this season marks an exceptional achievement for the club, as it is only their second season in the Premier League, having finished 12th in the previous campaign. In the championship round, the team from Bnei Raina has performed remarkably well, securing 9 points in 5 games. In the previous round, they lost 2-3 to Maccabi Tel Aviv, following a 2-0 victory over Bnei Sakhnin.

Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Haifa continues to contend for the Israeli championship title. However, to claim the top spot, they must win all remaining five matches and hope for slip-ups from Maccabi Tel Aviv, as they currently trail by seven points. Maccabi Haifa also leads Hapoel Be'er Sheva, in third place, by the same margin. Approaching the match against Maccabi Bnei Raina, the "greens" are on a three-game winning streak, having defeated Hapoel Haifa 2-0 in the previous round.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the current season, these teams have already faced each other three times. Maccabi Bnei Raina won twice with a score of 2-1, while Maccabi Haifa secured three points once.

In the history of five matches between these clubs, Maccabi Haifa has only one victory to its name.

Maccabi Bnei Raina vs Maccabi Haifa prediction

Despite the unfavorable head-to-head record, Maccabi Haifa is expected to emerge victorious in this match. I bet on the away team's victory.