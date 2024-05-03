RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Maccabi Bnei Raina vs. Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Maccabi Bnei Raina vs. Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Maccabi Bnei Raina vs Maccabi Haifa prediction tips.gg
Maccabi Bnei Raina Maccabi Bnei Raina
Premier League Israel 04 may 2024, 13:00 Maccabi Bnei Raina - Maccabi Haifa
-
- : -
Israel,
Maccabi Haifa Maccabi Haifa
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Maccabi Haifa
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday, May 4th, in the 6th round match of the Israeli Premier League championship round, Maccabi Bnei Raina will play at home against Maccabi Haifa. The game will commence at 19:00 Central European Time. The match analysis and betting predictions for this encounter have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Maccabi Bnei Raina

With 5 rounds remaining in the season, Maccabi Bnei Raina currently holds the fifth position and is no longer contending for a top-three finish. Nevertheless, this season marks an exceptional achievement for the club, as it is only their second season in the Premier League, having finished 12th in the previous campaign. In the championship round, the team from Bnei Raina has performed remarkably well, securing 9 points in 5 games. In the previous round, they lost 2-3 to Maccabi Tel Aviv, following a 2-0 victory over Bnei Sakhnin.

Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Haifa continues to contend for the Israeli championship title. However, to claim the top spot, they must win all remaining five matches and hope for slip-ups from Maccabi Tel Aviv, as they currently trail by seven points. Maccabi Haifa also leads Hapoel Be'er Sheva, in third place, by the same margin. Approaching the match against Maccabi Bnei Raina, the "greens" are on a three-game winning streak, having defeated Hapoel Haifa 2-0 in the previous round.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, these teams have already faced each other three times. Maccabi Bnei Raina won twice with a score of 2-1, while Maccabi Haifa secured three points once.
  • In the history of five matches between these clubs, Maccabi Haifa has only one victory to its name.

Maccabi Bnei Raina vs Maccabi Haifa prediction

Despite the unfavorable head-to-head record, Maccabi Haifa is expected to emerge victorious in this match. I bet on the away team's victory.

Prediction on game Win Maccabi Haifa
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Orlando Magic Odds: 1.61 Cleveland Cavaliers Recommended MelBet
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.63 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now Linebet
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Recommended MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:28 A legendary player and currently unemployed coach have received an offer from Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 13:16 Swiantek on her way to the Madrid final lost three times fewer games than Sabalenka Football news Today, 13:09 Napoli have made an offer to Torino for the defender, who is interested in Tottenham Boxing News Today, 13:00 Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 12:54 UEFA officially confirms expansion of applications for national teams for Euro Tennis news Today, 12:50 Carlos Alcaraz and two other prominent female tennis players will not compete in Rome Football news Today, 12:50 The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022 Football news Today, 12:16 "It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham Basketball news Today, 12:06 For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement Football news Today, 11:53 Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024