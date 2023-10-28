RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Bayern destroyed Darmstadt in a match with three red cards

Bayern destroyed Darmstadt in a match with three red cards

Football news Today, 11:27
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Bayern destroyed Darmstadt in a match with three red cards Photo: twitter.com/FCBayern/ Author unknown

In the 9th round of the German Bundesliga, Bayern hosted Darmstadt on their home turf.

Thomas Tuchel's team was reduced to ten men as early as the 4th minute. Kimmich was shown a red card for a harsh foul. However, in the 21st minute, the sides were leveled as Darmstadt's Maglica was sent off, leaving them with nine men as well.

All the goals came in the second half, where a true goal fest took place. Kane scored a hat-trick, while Sane and Musiala each scored two, and Thomas Muller added another. The final score of 8-0 fully reflected Bayern's complete dominance in the second half.

Furthermore, in this match, Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returned to the field after a 10-month break.

It's worth noting that this is the first match in the history of the Bundesliga with three red cards in the first half.

Bayern Munich 8-0 Darmstadt

Goals: 1-0 - Kane 51, 2-0 - Sane 56, 3-0 - Musiala 60, 4-0 - Sane 64, 5-0 - Kane 69, 6-0 - Muller 71, 7-0 - Musiala 76, 8-0 - Kane 88.

Red Cards: Kimmich 4 - Gyasula 21, Maglica 41.

Bayern Munich climbed to the top of the Bundesliga, but Bayer Leverkusen will play their match tomorrow.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Darmstadt Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 10:00 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Yesterday, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Boxing News Yesterday, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:27 Bayern destroyed Darmstadt in a match with three red cards Football news Today, 10:42 Postecoglou became a record holder in the English Premier League Football news Today, 10:00 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 09:55 Ter Stegen fears Bellingham Football news Today, 09:31 Chelsea lose at home to Brentford Football news Today, 09:11 Lewandowski is on the bench. The lineups for the El Clasico Football news Today, 08:32 SSC Napoli – AC Milan kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:06 Chelsea coach explained the absence of key players in the squad for today's match Tennis news Today, 07:33 The draw for the WTA Finals in Cancun has taken place Football news Today, 07:05 One of Chelsea's key players is ahead of schedule for his recovery from injury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Juventus vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs LDU Quito prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing Today Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 West Ham vs Everton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Brighton vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs Luton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023