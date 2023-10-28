Bayern destroyed Darmstadt in a match with three red cards

In the 9th round of the German Bundesliga, Bayern hosted Darmstadt on their home turf.

Thomas Tuchel's team was reduced to ten men as early as the 4th minute. Kimmich was shown a red card for a harsh foul. However, in the 21st minute, the sides were leveled as Darmstadt's Maglica was sent off, leaving them with nine men as well.

All the goals came in the second half, where a true goal fest took place. Kane scored a hat-trick, while Sane and Musiala each scored two, and Thomas Muller added another. The final score of 8-0 fully reflected Bayern's complete dominance in the second half.

Furthermore, in this match, Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returned to the field after a 10-month break.

It's worth noting that this is the first match in the history of the Bundesliga with three red cards in the first half.

Bayern Munich 8-0 Darmstadt

Goals: 1-0 - Kane 51, 2-0 - Sane 56, 3-0 - Musiala 60, 4-0 - Sane 64, 5-0 - Kane 69, 6-0 - Muller 71, 7-0 - Musiala 76, 8-0 - Kane 88.

Red Cards: Kimmich 4 - Gyasula 21, Maglica 41.

Bayern Munich climbed to the top of the Bundesliga, but Bayer Leverkusen will play their match tomorrow.