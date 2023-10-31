VIDEO. What a goal! Carrasco notches a brace and scores from a corner kick for Al-Shabab

On October 31st, a match in the King's Cup Round of 16 took place between Al-Fateh and Al-Shabab, which concluded with a 2-1 victory for the visitors after extra time.

In the 59th minute, Yannick Carrasco leveled the game. The former Atlético Madrid player executed a direct free-kick from a corner kick.

The regular time of the match ended with a score of 1-1. In the second extra 15-minute period, Yannick Carrasco scored his second goal, leading Al-Shabab to the King's Cup quarter-finals.

King's Cup. Round of 16. October 31st.

Al-Fateh - Al-Shabab - 1:2

Goals: Telio, 24 - Carrasco, 59, 115

In the King's Cup quarter-finals, Al-Ittihad with Benzema and Al-Nassr with Ronaldo also advanced.