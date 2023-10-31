The teams of Ronaldo and Benzema advance in the King's Cup of Saudi Arabia

RU RU NG NG
Football news Yesterday, 13:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The matches of the 16th round of the Saudi Arabian King's Cup have concluded. Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad played their matches. Ronaldo's team hosted Al-Ettifaq, while Benzema's team traveled to Al-Fayha.

Al-Nassr - Al-Ettifaq - 1:0 (after extra time)

The regular time of the match ended in a 0-0 draw. In the first half, Talisca initially put Al-Nassr ahead with a goal, but after a VAR review, the referees disallowed the goal. Moreover, the Brazilian midfielder received a red card in injury time of the first half.

After the break, the guests also went down to ten men. Ali Hazzazi was sent off in the 89th minute. Regular time ended, and both teams prepared for extra time.

Sadio Mane's goal decided the outcome and determined who would advance to the quarter-finals. The Senegalese striker scored the only goal after 120 minutes of play, securing victory for his team in the 107th minute.

Al-Fayha - Al-Ittihad - 0:3

The guests took the lead just five minutes into the game, with Hamdallah opening the scoring. However, no more goals were scored in the first half, and the teams went into halftime with Al-Ittihad holding a one-goal advantage.

The second half proceeded quite peacefully without clear-cut chances. But, in the dying minutes, Al-Ittihad added two more goals. In the 87th minute, Hamdallah completed his brace, and Benzema sealed the final score at 3-0.

