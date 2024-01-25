VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face

Union head coach Nenad Bjelica displayed unsportsmanlike behavior in yesterday's rescheduled match of the 13th round of the Bundesliga against Bayern.

In the 75th minute of the game, the Croatian specialist slapped Leroy Sane when he tried to take the ball from the coach to quickly put it into play from the touchline. For this aggressive action, Bjelica received a red card.

According to Kicker, the sports court of the German Football Association has disqualified the coach for the next three Bundesliga matches. The specialist is also fined 25,000 euros.

Thus, Bjelica will not be able to lead his team in matches against Darmstadt (January 28), Leipzig (February 4), and Mainz (February 7).

The Croatian coach has been in charge of Union Berlin since November of last year. His previous job was with Turkish Trabzonspor.

Reminder, Bayern defeated Union 1:0. The Berlin team is in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings.