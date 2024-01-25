RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face

VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face

Football news Today, 10:35
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face

Union head coach Nenad Bjelica displayed unsportsmanlike behavior in yesterday's rescheduled match of the 13th round of the Bundesliga against Bayern.

In the 75th minute of the game, the Croatian specialist slapped Leroy Sane when he tried to take the ball from the coach to quickly put it into play from the touchline. For this aggressive action, Bjelica received a red card.

According to Kicker, the sports court of the German Football Association has disqualified the coach for the next three Bundesliga matches. The specialist is also fined 25,000 euros.

Thus, Bjelica will not be able to lead his team in matches against Darmstadt (January 28), Leipzig (February 4), and Mainz (February 7).

The Croatian coach has been in charge of Union Berlin since November of last year. His previous job was with Turkish Trabzonspor.

Reminder, Bayern defeated Union 1:0. The Berlin team is in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Union Berlin Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner Football news Today, 08:01 The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner
UEFA scandal. Milan legend resigns over disagreement with Ceferin Football news Today, 05:24 UEFA scandal. Milan legend resigns over disagreement with Ceferin
Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Yesterday, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey
Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON
They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Yesterday, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago
Another retirement at AFCON. Tunisia national team fires head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:10 Another retirement at AFCON. Tunisia national team fires head coach
More news
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 11:23 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has inked a new contract with the iconic Formula 1 team Football news Today, 11:17 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Serie A deal Football news Today, 11:00 Moneyball. How much does Kylian Mbappe earn? Football news Today, 10:50 A former Chelsea and Manchester United player will sign a contract with a Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 10:35 VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face Football news Today, 10:23 Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023? Football news Today, 10:16 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Basketball news Today, 10:02 EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Football news Today, 09:41 Encouraging news. Two Chelsea footballers have fully recovered from their injuries Football news Today, 09:11 Only five national teams advanced to the AFCON playoffs without victories in the group stage
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball 26 jan 2024 Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024