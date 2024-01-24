Bayern Munich emerged victorious against Union Berlin in a rescheduled Bundesliga match

Bayern Munich hosted Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in a rescheduled match of the 13th round of the Bundesliga.

In the first half, the favorite dominated with total control but failed to convert it into scored goals. None of the 15 shots on the guests' goal found the target.

The Bavarians began to rectify the situation right from the start of the second half. In the 46th minute, Guerreiro skillfully played on the rebound and put his team ahead.

Ten minutes later, Kane redirected the ball into Union's net, but his goal was disallowed due to offside. In the remaining time, Thomas Tuchel's team confidently controlled the game and calmly secured the victory.

Bayern Munich closed the gap to Bayer by four points. Union is in 15th place.

Bundesliga, 13th round

Bayern Munich - Union Berlin - 1:0

Goal: Guerreiro, 46