RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match

VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match

Football news Today, 16:17
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match PHOTO: ANP

On October 16, a horrifying terrorist attack occurred in the Belgian city of Brussels.

An unknown shooter opened fire, shouting the phrase "Allahu Akbar" at the time.

According to local media reports, two Swedish citizens, wearing jerseys of their national team, were killed. Currently, the assailant, armed with a rifle, remains at large and poses a threat to everyone in the vicinity.

Near the stadium where the Euro 2024 qualification match between Belgium and Sweden was taking place, a terrorist from Brussels recorded a video message claiming affiliation with ISIS and stated that he was targeting "infidels." This gruesome act of violence happened right around the stadium.

It's reported that the national team players didn't come out for the second half due to safety concerns. The Belgian authorities have declared the highest level of terrorist threat.

VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match (Note: This news includes videos not suitable for viewers under 18 years of age. This content is not recommended for the particularly sensitive.)

Related teams and leagues
Belgium Sweden European Championship
Popular news
UEFA EURO qualification: The Netherlands defeated Greece, Ireland crushed Gibraltar Football news Today, 16:53 UEFA EURO qualification: The Netherlands defeated Greece, Ireland crushed Gibraltar
Euro 2024. Portugal, with a brace from Ronaldo, decimated Bosnia, while Slovakia secured a victory Football news Today, 16:42 Euro 2024. Portugal, with a brace from Ronaldo, decimated Bosnia, while Slovakia secured a victory
Ronaldo has scored his 40th goal in 2023 Football news Today, 15:52 Ronaldo has scored his 40th goal in 2023
A player from Cordoba has been found deceased on the railway Football news Today, 14:15 A player from Cordoba has been found deceased on the railway
Penalty scored by Zabitzer. Austria defeats Azerbaijan and secures a spot at Euro-2024 Football news Today, 13:57 Penalty scored by Zabitzer. Austria defeats Azerbaijan and secures a spot at Euro-2024
A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar Football news Today, 11:02 A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:55 BREAKING. The match between Belgium & Sweden will not be played. An unidentified man killed two fans Football news Today, 16:54 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 8 Football news Today, 16:53 UEFA EURO qualification: The Netherlands defeated Greece, Ireland crushed Gibraltar Football news Today, 16:42 Euro 2024. Portugal, with a brace from Ronaldo, decimated Bosnia, while Slovakia secured a victory Football news Today, 16:17 VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match Football news Today, 15:52 Ronaldo has scored his 40th goal in 2023 Football news Today, 15:49 The successful appeal by Real Madrid now permits Nacho to participate in the upcoming El Clásico Football news Today, 15:17 Kepa is trying to convince Real to buy him from Chelsea Football news Today, 14:45 The captain and key defender of Juventus has suffered an injury Football news Today, 14:15 A player from Cordoba has been found deceased on the railway
Sport Predictions
Football 17 oct 2023 Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 Serbia vs Montenegro prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 Malta vs Ukraine prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 England vs Italy prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 San Marino vs Denmark prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 Australia vs New Zealand predictions and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 France vs Scotland prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023