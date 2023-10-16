On October 16, a horrifying terrorist attack occurred in the Belgian city of Brussels.

An unknown shooter opened fire, shouting the phrase "Allahu Akbar" at the time.

According to local media reports, two Swedish citizens, wearing jerseys of their national team, were killed. Currently, the assailant, armed with a rifle, remains at large and poses a threat to everyone in the vicinity.

Near the stadium where the Euro 2024 qualification match between Belgium and Sweden was taking place, a terrorist from Brussels recorded a video message claiming affiliation with ISIS and stated that he was targeting "infidels." This gruesome act of violence happened right around the stadium.

It's reported that the national team players didn't come out for the second half due to safety concerns. The Belgian authorities have declared the highest level of terrorist threat.

VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match (Note: This news includes videos not suitable for viewers under 18 years of age. This content is not recommended for the particularly sensitive.)

