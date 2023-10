ВИДЕО. Теракт в Брюсселе. Член ИГИЛ убил фанатов Швеции во время матча Евро-2024

🤬 A terrorist from Brussels recorded a video message in which he introduced himself as a member of ISIS and said that he had killed “infidels.”



The terrorist attack occurred in the area of the stadium, where a football match between the national teams of Belgium 🇧🇪 and Sweden… pic.twitter.com/tgbL2K7g13

— ✙ Albina Fella ✙ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇵🇱🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@albafella1) October 16, 2023