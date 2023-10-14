VIDEO. Chelsea player sets record in South America

In the away fixture between Ecuador and Bolivia, Chelsea's Kendri Paes netted his first goal for the national team at the 45th minute, with an assist from another Chelsea player, Moisés Caicedo. His goal played a pivotal role in Ecuador's victory over their opponents (2:1).

What's particularly noteworthy is that Kendri Paes became the youngest player to score among South American national teams. He marked his debut goal for Chelsea at the age of 16 years and 161 days.

Paes has inked a contract with Chelsea, set to take effect on July 1, 2025, when he turns 18. For the time being, he continues to ply his trade with Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, delivering commendable performances. Paes has already tallied two goals in the Ecuadorian Pro League and one in the Copa Libertadores.

After three games, Ecuador boasts two wins and one loss. In addition to Bolivia, they secured a victory against Uruguay, while suffering a defeat at the hands of Argentina. However, the Ecuadorian national team incurred a penalty of three points in the current qualification campaign and 100,000 Swiss Francs for the use of a document containing false information about defender Byron Castillo. These three points place Ecuador's national team in the seventh position out of ten in the World Cup 2026 qualification round.