RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news VIDEO. Chelsea player sets record in South America

VIDEO. Chelsea player sets record in South America

Football news Today, 09:12
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
VIDEO. Chelsea player sets record in South America VIDEO. Chelsea player sets record in South America

In the away fixture between Ecuador and Bolivia, Chelsea's Kendri Paes netted his first goal for the national team at the 45th minute, with an assist from another Chelsea player, Moisés Caicedo. His goal played a pivotal role in Ecuador's victory over their opponents (2:1).

What's particularly noteworthy is that Kendri Paes became the youngest player to score among South American national teams. He marked his debut goal for Chelsea at the age of 16 years and 161 days.

Paes has inked a contract with Chelsea, set to take effect on July 1, 2025, when he turns 18. For the time being, he continues to ply his trade with Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, delivering commendable performances. Paes has already tallied two goals in the Ecuadorian Pro League and one in the Copa Libertadores.

After three games, Ecuador boasts two wins and one loss. In addition to Bolivia, they secured a victory against Uruguay, while suffering a defeat at the hands of Argentina. However, the Ecuadorian national team incurred a penalty of three points in the current qualification campaign and 100,000 Swiss Francs for the use of a document containing false information about defender Byron Castillo. These three points place Ecuador's national team in the seventh position out of ten in the World Cup 2026 qualification round.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Ecuador Premier League England International Champions Cup
Popular news
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Yesterday, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Yesterday, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news Yesterday, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
Serie A has named the best player in September Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:40 Deschamps commented on Kylian Mbappé's performance in the match against the Netherlands Football news Today, 09:12 VIDEO. Chelsea player sets record in South America Football news Today, 08:51 Aston Villa player faces more serious charges Football news Today, 08:26 Galatasaray fans found themselves in the Manchester United sector at Old Trafford Football news Today, 07:54 Raphinha commented on the possibility of participating in El Classico Football news Today, 07:21 Top Premier League clubs entered the fight for Ukrainian talent Football news Today, 06:44 “I think I’ll get there.” Ronaldo plans to reach 1000 goals Football news Today, 06:12 The Polish national team was unable to fly from the Faroe Islands Football news Today, 05:36 Chelsea's captain is close to returning to the team, but will likely miss the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 05:03 Guardiola persuaded Bellingham to move to Manchester City
Sport Predictions
Football Today Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Mexico vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023