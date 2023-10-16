Verratti named the club where he ended his career
Football news Today, 05:21
Verratti named the club where he ended his career
Marco Verratti, midfielder of the Qatari club Al-Arabi, shared his plans to retire.
He said he believes he will return home to play for Pescara before retiring from football. The Italian national team player expressed his desire to do this for his family and friends.
Verratti admitted that recently he regularly follows the team's matches on TV.
Marco Verratti was officially announced as an Al Arabi player on September 13th. He previously played for PSG. Last season he made 38 appearances in all competitions for the French club and made one assist. According to Transfermarkt, the Italian footballer's market value is €40 million.
Interestingly, the football player has never played in the Italian elite championship.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 02:12 Mudryk was advised to see a psychologist
Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway
Football news Yesterday, 09:10 It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced
Football news 13 oct 2023, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:21 Verratti named the club where he ended his career Football news Today, 04:03 Ronaldo approaches Messi's record Football news Today, 03:27 Ajax has found a candidate for the position of head coach Football news Today, 02:51 A well-known journalist hinted that the Manchester United coach is to blame for Ronaldo's departure Football news Today, 02:12 Mudryk was advised to see a psychologist Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Three more national teams have reached the UEFA Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 16:51 Croatia lost in Wales, Poland couldn't overcome Moldova, and are the other results Football news Yesterday, 16:47 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 8 Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway Football news Yesterday, 16:29 The defender from Lecce has attracted interest from top clubs
Sport Predictions
Football Today Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Ukraine U21 vs England U21 prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Levante vs. Racing de Ferrol prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023