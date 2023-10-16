Verratti named the club where he ended his career

Marco Verratti, midfielder of the Qatari club Al-Arabi, shared his plans to retire.

He said he believes he will return home to play for Pescara before retiring from football. The Italian national team player expressed his desire to do this for his family and friends.

Verratti admitted that recently he regularly follows the team's matches on TV.

Marco Verratti was officially announced as an Al Arabi player on September 13th. He previously played for PSG. Last season he made 38 appearances in all competitions for the French club and made one assist. According to Transfermarkt, the Italian footballer's market value is €40 million.

Interestingly, the football player has never played in the Italian elite championship.