Football news Today, 06:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Verratti named the reason for leaving PSG

Midfielder of the Italian national team and Qatari Al-Arabi Marco Verratti remembered the reason why he left the French PSG.

According to the Italian football player, he made this decision after a conversation with the team’s new head coach Luis Enrique. As you know, the Spaniard came to PSG last summer and carried out a personnel purge.

"I spoke to Luis Enrique and he told me that I was not part of his plans. I respect him as a coach and appreciate his openness.

He told me he wanted to completely change the team. I spent 11 years at PSG, but he wanted something new. I believe that nothing happens by chance,” journalist Fabrizio Romano quotes Verratti as saying on social networks.

Marco Verratti has played for the Parisians since 2012. Last season he took part in 38 matches in all competitions, in which he recorded one assist. According to Transfermarkt, the player's value currently stands at 40 million euros.

