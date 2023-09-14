RU RU NG NG
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe

Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe

Football news Today, 00:23
Yasmine Green
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti has moved to Qatari Al Arabi.

PSG received 45 million euros for their long-time leader. The Italian’s agreement with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

Note that Verratti has played for the Parisians since 2012.

PSG leader Kylian Mbappe spoke about the transition of the experienced football player. He wished him success in his new job and expressed regret that he left.

“A delightful player and person. It has been an honor to be by your side all these years. It was great pleasure. Your time here will never be forgotten or neglected. You are one of the best players I have seen. Thank you my friend, I will miss you very much,” he said.

According to preliminary data, Verratti will earn about 30 million euros per year at the Arab club.

Last season, Verratti played 38 matches in all competitions, scoring one assist. Last summer, rumors linked him with a move to one of the clubs in Saudi Arabia, but in the end the Italian moved to a club from another Arab country.

