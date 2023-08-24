RU RU NG NG
Main News Marco Verratti close to joining Saudi Arabian club

Marco Verratti close to joining Saudi Arabian club

Football news Today, 01:17
Marco Verratti close to joining Saudi Arabian club Photo: Instagram Marco Verratti / Author unknown

Midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team, Marco Verratti, is close to a transfer to "Al-Ahli" in Saudi Arabia, according to L'Équipe.

According to the source, the Saudi club will pay over 30 million euros for the player. Additionally, there was interest from "Al-Hilal" for Verratti, but their offer did not satisfy the leadership of the French club. Earlier, it was reported that Verratti is also of interest to "Chelsea" and "Liverpool," but English clubs have not made any transfer offers for him.

The 30-year-old Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012. He joined the Parisian club from "Pescara." The transfer fee was 12 million euros. In total, Verratti has played 416 matches for PSG in all competitions, scored 11 goals, and provided 61 assists. As a midfielder for PSG, he has won the French championship nine times (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), won the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), won the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and claimed the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been playing for the Italian national team since 2012. He has participated in 55 matches for the Italian national team, scoring three goals, providing four assists, and receiving 11 yellow cards.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Al Ahli Al Hilal Ligue 1 France Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news 21 aug 2023, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news 20 aug 2023, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Inter Miami has reached another final with Messi Football news Today, 01:50 Real Madrid make final offer for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 01:36 Torino bought experienced Inter defender Football news Today, 01:17 Marco Verratti close to joining Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 00:50 Nottingham Forest announced the transfer of the world champion Football news Today, 00:00 Eintracht Frankfurt told PSG the price of striker Colo-Mouani Football news Yesterday, 17:11 Braga and Galatasaray wins: Champions League qualification results Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Barcelona will buy Cancelo from Manchester City, but on one condition Football news Yesterday, 15:35 Karim Benzema unhappy with head coach Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 15:17 Controversial Manchester United striker Greenwood could change national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023