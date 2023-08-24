Marco Verratti close to joining Saudi Arabian club

Midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team, Marco Verratti, is close to a transfer to "Al-Ahli" in Saudi Arabia, according to L'Équipe.

According to the source, the Saudi club will pay over 30 million euros for the player. Additionally, there was interest from "Al-Hilal" for Verratti, but their offer did not satisfy the leadership of the French club. Earlier, it was reported that Verratti is also of interest to "Chelsea" and "Liverpool," but English clubs have not made any transfer offers for him.

The 30-year-old Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012. He joined the Parisian club from "Pescara." The transfer fee was 12 million euros. In total, Verratti has played 416 matches for PSG in all competitions, scored 11 goals, and provided 61 assists. As a midfielder for PSG, he has won the French championship nine times (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), won the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), won the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and claimed the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been playing for the Italian national team since 2012. He has participated in 55 matches for the Italian national team, scoring three goals, providing four assists, and receiving 11 yellow cards.