Van Persie named the three best football players in the world

Legendary Dutch footballer Robin van Persie mentioned three footballers he considers the best in the world at the moment.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker did not include Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo in his top three.

“Who are the three best players now? Mbappe, Messi and Haaland", - van Persie told ESPN.

Last summer, Lionel Messi swapped the French PSG for the American Inter Miami. He moved overseas as a free agent. His contract with the club runs until December 2025. This season, the Argentina captain has played 13 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and making five assists.

Kylian Mbappe got into a scandal when he did not want to renew his contract with PSG, but returned to the squad. His contract expires in the summer of 2024. The 24-year-old player has made ten appearances for PSG this season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

Erling Haaland moved to Manchester City in 2022 and signed a deal until June 2027. Haaland has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.