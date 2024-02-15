There was a shooting during Kansas City's championship parade. What we know so far

The championship parade of the NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, took a tragic turn. Right in the midst of the parade, criminals opened fire on the crowd of fans.

A series of shots rang out on the street near the parking garage towards the end of the celebration in honor of the victory parade.

Here is the moment the gunfire broke out at the Kansas City Chiefs Superbowl Parade.

Why bring rifles and shoot with so many innocent bystanders in a crowd!!???#ChiefsParade #KansasCitypic.twitter.com/HPcIwKT1MK — Byron (@1ByronWileyAmy1) February 15, 2024

#URGENTE

Tiroteo en Union Station, Kansas City, al finalizar el desfile de la victoria del Super Bowl; reportan un muerto y nueve heridos de manera preeliminar

La BBC logró capturar el momento de la agresión #KansasCity | #tiroteo | #Chiefs | pic.twitter.com/fp8Z2bjkcb — Ahora Oaxaca Noticias (@AhoraOaxacaa) February 14, 2024

According to preliminary information from AP, one person has lost their life, and 22 others are wounded. Among the injured, one person is in critical condition.

A clip from a civilian who picked up one of the weapons used in the Kansas City shooting today pic.twitter.com/MpyOjKfmpG — Johnny Anchors/Dark Stewart (@johnny_anchors) February 14, 2024

The fatality resulting from the shooting has been identified as Lisa Lopez, a local radio DJ from KKFI.

To recap, Kansas City secured their Super Bowl victory for the second consecutive year. On Sunday, they triumphed over San Francisco 25-22 in overtime.